He is Bernard Gines, who worked with Rohr at French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice between 2002 and 2005.
He also disclosed the Eagles will train with FieldWiz, which is an application that we accurately measure the physical contribution of a player in training or a match, like miles covered, speed and reaction.
“We will be ready physically for the World Cup,” he assured.
There are several foreigners already on his backroom staff including a physical trainer, a video analyst and a goalkeeper trainer.
The Eagles coach said he will also step up his scouting so that only the best players will make a provisional squad of 30 players preparatory to the World Cup.
