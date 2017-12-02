The Albiceleste will come up against the Super Eagles in their last group game of the competition on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium.It will be the fifth meeting between both countries in the group stages of the competition with the South Americans winning all previous four occasions.Messi missed the recent friendly meeting both teams which Nigeria won 4-2.Croatia and debutantes Iceland are the other teams in the group.“Nigeria is an unpredictable team, with very fast players,” Sampaoli said during his interaction with the media here in Moscow after the draw on Friday.“We dealt with them very well in the first half in the friendly against them, but we could not cope with them in the second half.“Now, we will have another chance against them. I know i have the best player in history, which is Lionel Messi which will help us against them.”