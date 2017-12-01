Cross River State Government has paid December 2017 salary to civil servants in the state. The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Mr. christian Ita disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the early payment of December salaries was meant to enable workers in the state make their Christmas purchases before the usual hike in prices of commodities that occasions the yuletide season.





“Workers in Cross River State, have reasons to smile as the State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade-yesterday (November 30) commenced the payment of December salaries for the state’s workforce.





“This is not the first time the Professor Ben Ayade- led administration in the state is paying salaries ahead of time. His Excellency, Professor Ben Ayade believes that paying December salaries early will help workers shop for Christmas before the usual hike in prices during Christmas.”





“This is a strategy to ensure value for money. Although the last time the state got federal allocation was way back in October, the workers-friendly governor decided to pay December salaries early as a show of his underlying love for the workers,” the statement concluded.