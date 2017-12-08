One Tawa Oshunuga has allegedly killed herself after her lover of four years, called off their relationship via a phone call.The deceased, a makeup artist, was said to have been shocked after the phone call. The incident occurred on Monday, less than 24 hours after she returned from a weekend with her lover. .According to eyewitnesses, Oshunuga was with friends, when the call came in. After that phone call, nobody was precisely sure of what happened. The next news people heard was that Oshunuga bought a Snipper, a local insecticide, drank it and died. .It was gathered that after she drank the insecticide, she called her mother, who sells pepper at Alarape Market and begged her to come home. .One of her friends, Tanwa Adekunle said: “When her mother got home, Tawa was on the floor, writhing in pains. The mother immediately called some of their neighbours and they rushed her to a private hospital.” .Another friend, who identified herself simply as Jummy said: “It was in the process of trying to take her to hospital, they discovered a bottle of snipper beside her. It was then people realized that she poisoned herself. .At the hospital, doctor referred her to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, where she was pronounced dead on arrival." .The incident had been reported at the Alade Police Station, Somolu, Lagos, after she was brought back from the hospital. She was buried at Atan cemetery.