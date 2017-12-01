Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has finally opened up on his big win at the just concluded MOBO Awards, where he emerged Best International Act.

The singer has been receiving encomiums from prominent Nigerians like Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar other fans for making the country proud.





Wizkid defeated Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and others to clinch the best international artiste award.





In appreciation, he wrote on his social media page, “Big up the whole @MOBOAwards family for the love! this one is important for Africa! Blessings and love forever.





“Africa moving up! Jah bless!





“Wizkid Fc go so hard! Awon militant! Lol Love una die! 2018 dem go hear am!





Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has joined other prominent Nigerians to celebrate both Davido and Wizkid.





Atiku sent his congratulatory messages to both artistes via his official Twitter handle.





“My young friend, Wiz Kid @wizkidayo beat other big international artists to win one of the world’s biggest music awards. Congratulations!





“I hear young David O won too. Very good day for Nigeria.



