The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress APC in a statement issued on Thursday in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital described the celebration of the birthday of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on 13th December as a celebration of treachery, deceit and fraud.According to the party, “it is unfortunate and sad that the almighty Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who is today the jewel and pride of the opposition political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) doesn’t know his date of birth.” Though this maybe shocking to the outside world but those of us who are his close associates are not shocked a bit knowing his antecedents as a fellow who is capable of using any method whether sinister, unholy, untoward or otherwise to achieve any task he sets his mind to achieve including deceiving the world on his day of birth.The APC in a statement signed by its State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya and circulated by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze his Media Consultant today said, “We have read several birthday messages from both his family members, political associates, etc celebrating his birthday on 13th December while the documents he presented to INEC and some educational Institutions on oath indicates that he was actually born on March 13, 1963 and not December, 13th 1968 as he makes the world to believe.Sadly, as if he is not contented with been born on two different days the great Google on the other hand claims that Governor Wike was born on 24th August, 1967. What a feat! An individual claiming three different days as his birthday.” Both his age declaration form, sample of his birthday celebration and the Google’s stand are attached for doubting ‘Thomasess’.The text of the statement reads:According to the age declaration sworn by his elder brother, Chief Collins Wike and Clergy father and presented to INEC and some educational Institutions, Governor Wike is said to be born on March 13, 1963. This date contradicts the new age of 13th December, 1968 and the Google date of 24th August, 1967.To some funny PDP Leaders, Wike is not only a reputable leader but the embodiment of the alien democracy being practised by PDP.In a congratulatory birthday message signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP new National Publicity Secretary, Governor Wike was described as “the jewel and pride of not only the Party and Rivers State but also the nation at large” PDP went further to hail Governor Wike for his political sagacity which had propelled the party to greater heights. It is sad that such character as Gov Wike because he has continued to waste the Rivers State funds to sponsor the activities of PDP he has become the face and hero of democracy. To us in APC, “If such a character is the jewel of PDP, Nigerians need not be told what the party PDP is made up with and what they are capable of doing, the statement signed by Dr Davies Ibiamu Ikanya the Rivers State APC Chairman stated.According to the APC statement, the alien democracy that Wike’s PDP is practicing is democracy of fraud, high-tech looting, high level of impunity and high-tech election rigging tactics as acted during her just concluded elective convention and it will be a disaster for this country if such a party is voted back to power.It is unfortunate that Rivers State is being governed by such a character and his wife – a High Court Judge is celebrating him on National TV while knowing that 13th December is not his birthday. This is the man positioning himself as the leader of PDP, a party that was founded by some great minds like Alex Ekwueme, Solomon Lar, Abubakar Rimi who are currently weeping profusely in their graves over the current state of the party that they put their lives on line to establish, how is the mighty fallen. This is a man threatening that if he is not given the office of Vice President that he will scatter the party. We feel sad when some of our best brains like OCJ Okocha, SAN, former President of the NBA look upon Governor Wike as the Messiah of Rivers State.If Wike can be involved in this type of act of not knowing the date of his birthday or rather presenting forged documents as his birthday certificate why should the world believe or accept funny documents he cooked up in order to indict an innocent man like Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of Transportation.To is patriotic Nigerians, instead of celebrating Wike’s fraudulent birthday, Nigerians should be mourning that a man without vision who governs a State without any budgetary provision; sponsoring anti FSARS groups to allow criminals pervades Rivers State, who in the midst of plenty owes a lot of backlog in salaries to civil servants and arrears of pension to pensioners. A man well versed and notorious in embarking on low-value projects spiced up with massive media coverage. A man who has destroyed our education by recalling our students on scholarship overseas, etc, in addition to several other atrocities is today the jewel and leader of a great political party like PDP.As much as we as a political party wish Governor Wike God’s stead but we need to wait till 13th March, 2018 or August 24 2018 to formally send to him our official birthday gifts and card.