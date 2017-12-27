Senator Magnus Abe, has said that Govenor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State warned him over the current antagonism he is facing from the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi-led All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Senator Abe said this while reacting to recent accusations by Senator Andrew Uchendu, where he (Abe) was taunted as having inordinate ambition, gaining more than he contributed to Amaechi’s political dynasty and not supporting the Transport Minister’s governorship bid back in 2007





Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt over the Minister’s alleged rejection of his 2019 governorship ambition in preference for Tonye Cole under the party, Abe said it was now clear, from Uchendu’s remarks, “That the decision to stop me (Abe) was taken long ago.





“That is exactly what Governor Wike warned me against when he came to my house prior to his decision to leave the group. What is happening in Rivers State APC has nothing to do with building the party, it is all about stopping Abe.”





On the contribution to Amaechi’s political dynasty, Abe said: “There is always this attempt to play down Wike’s contribution to our success in the court.





“Wike was pivotal to what happened in the court, just as I was to how we got the nomination.





“When Amaechi was in Ghana, he was talking to me more than five times every day, at a stage I was the only person in (Peter) Odili’s Government he was talking to.





“When Amaechi came back from Ghana, immediately after he was sworn-in as governor, he appointed Wike as his Chief of Staff and appointed me as Secretary to the State Government.





“So if Sen. Uchendu feels the governor, in his wisdom, chose to appoint people who did not support his struggles to such strategic positions in his government, then too bad.”





On the rancour over his 2019 governorship ambition, the senator told Rivers people that, “I have not taken a decision on the matter, but everywhere I go, people say I will be governor of Rivers State, I respond with a loud Amen.”