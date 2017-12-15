Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has just one agenda which is “Amaechi”.

The minister, who governed Rivers between 2007 and 2015, said this when he featured on Question Time, a programme on Channels Television.





“The governor has just one agenda – if he is in his toilet, ‘Amaechi’; if he is outside his toilet, ‘Amaechi’,” the minister said.





Referring to Wike as one of his sons, Amaechi denied having any rift with the governor.





“He (Wike) was my staff; he is like one of my sons,” Amaechi said.





“Why should I engage him? He was local government chairman when I was the speaker of the state.”





Amaechi said his impact is still being felt in the state, particularly in the education sector.





“When I was governor, I used Rivers state’s money on projects in the state. If you visit the state, you will see the primary schools that we built. No matter what the governor does, the projects are there,” he said.





“I hired 13,200 teachers who are alive, I established primary schools, the primary schools are there. They are no longer maintained. When I was there, I appointed a contractor whose responsibility was to come to school like the children.”





Amaechi and Wike do no see eye to eye.





Both men who are of Ikwerre, one of the ethnic groups in the state, fell out after Amaechi parted ways with former President Goodluck Jonathan.