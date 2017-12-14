The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as the jewel and pride of not only the Party and Rivers State but also the nation at large.

The Party said this in a congratulatory message sent to the governor as he marked his 50th birthday anniversary today.





In a statement on Wednesday by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, the Party hailed Governor Wike for his political sagacity which had propelled the party to greater heights.





Specifically, he said Governor Wike, who has earned the sobriquet of “Mr. Project” because of his outstanding performance in the development of Rivers State is a jewel and pride not only to the PDP and Rivers state but also to the nation at large.





“The PDP is very proud of Governor Wike for his exceptional leadership qualities and outstanding performance which have spanned over the years.





“He is an excellent manager of men and resources with a track record of performance as a former local government chairman, Chief of Staff of Rivers state, Minister of the Federal Republic and now as Executive Governor of Rivers state”, the party said.





The Party urged him to remain steadfast in his determination to bring the dividend of democracy to the people of Rivers state and good governance to Nigerians.





The PDP also prayed that God in his infinite mercies will grant Governor Wike good health, peace and courage in the years ahead.