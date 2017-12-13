Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of being behind the #EndSARS campaign against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.Peterside also said he supports the good work of SARS, noting that the agency should be strengthened to function better.Peterside, who spoke in Lagos on the sidelines of Friends of Gulf of Guinea Conference, organised by the Italian government in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, said that the SARS officers in Rivers State were doing well.According to him, “Rivers State is number one in high profile crimes of murder, kidnapping and robbery and the state government may have become uncomfortable because of its inability to influence and control the police. Some people are obviously benefiting from the criminal activities that SARS officers stand against. I support the good work of SARS and I wish the agency could be re-organized and strengthened to function better.”“It’s a campaign championed by Governor Wike. In every society, without the police there can be no law and order and consistently for the past 18 months, Rivers State has occupied number one position in the area of violent crimes.”Several have been beheaded especially in areas like Omoku and Ahoada.“Recently a lady lawyer, Mary Obe was killed because she was pursuing a case on those who killed her brother. Her brother, Edwin Obe was killed earlier in Eleme part of Rivers State. I believe nobody will deny the fact that SARS has been very potent in tackling crimes in Rivers State. They have reduced the crime rate and given confidence to the people.”