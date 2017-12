Unless you are a very confident, determined personality (determined that sport is not for you, that is), you’ll have a worm of doubt somewhere deep down. You lag behind on one of the main components of the modern life - physical activity - and it’s bound to nag you. Now, remember that feeling when you walk out of the gym (or any other facility where you have trainings). Doesn’t it feel nice? Don’t you feel confident and achieving your goals? You need to have this exhilarating feeling from time to time, and an hour-long training is probably the easiest way to have it once or twice a week.