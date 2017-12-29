The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it has taken its matter against the Federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to the African Union Human Rights Commission.

The group said it decided to do so, given that it has become clear that it would not get justice in any Nigerian court, or in ECOWAS court where judges were afraid to enter judgment against the president.





A statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful in Awka, revealed that the commission has also written back to acknowledge receipt of the petition to it by IPOB.





The group commended AU for the prompt reply, while calling on it to ensure full investigation into the abduction of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu from his house months back.





“We commend African Union Human Right Commission for their prompt acknowledgement of the petition submitted to them by IPOB team of lawyers. This petition became necessary as a means to explore other legal remedies outside Nigeria given that due process of law is virtually non-existent in the country under the current Buhari administration.





“Against the backdrop of well documented incidents of human rights abuses by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives, it has become necessary to escalate the matter to African Union given that both ECOWAS and Nigerian courts are terrified to rule against the Buhari regime in any matter concerning Biafra.





“We hope and pray that Africa Court on Human Rights will prove to be the opposite of ECOWAS and Nigerian courts where the presidency determines every legal outcome or which judgement to obey or ignore,” the IPOB spokesman noted.