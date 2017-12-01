Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has given reasons the immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan cannot be compared to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said Obasanjo surrounded himself with “men of quality” while Jonathan had “crop of religious bigots, tribal kindred” as his men.









Speaking in Abuja, on Thursday, Shettima, however, described the immediate past president as an honest but failed due to the people around him.





According to Shettima, “Comparing (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo and the people he worked with and those Jonathan worked with, you will understand why.





“If you look at Obasanjo, hate him or love him, you have to respect Obasanjo for not only believing in the Nigerian project but for surrounding himself with men of quality.





“If you mention Obasanjo, the names that readily come to mind are those of Oby Ezekwesili, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Nasiru el-Rufai, Nuhu Ribadu, Bukola Saraki and other quality Nigerians who have the capacity to add value to the system.









“But when you think of President Jonathan, with all due respect, he surrounded himself with an assorted crop of religious bigots, tribal kindred and all sorts of reactionary elements. Ateke Tom, Government Tompolo, Late Oronto Douglas, Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, Ayo Oritsejafor and others.”