The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has explained why some Nigerian universities cannot produce qualified accountants.The body, at its 2017 annual award and gala night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said ICAN provided opportunity of retraining and equipping accountants with requisite skills to function effectively.Chairman of the event planning committee, Mr. Timothy Osondu, and member of ICAN Port Harcourt and District Society, said ICAN had a different syllabus used in retraining of accountants.Osondu explained that most universities in the nation could not produce qualified accountants because either their syllabuses were compromised or the lecturers took bribes to pass the students.He said that ICAN in its training puts closer check on the teachers and students during the period, adding that the retraining process for would-be accountants was taken seriously.