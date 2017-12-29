Junaid Mohammed, a Second Republic lawmaker, has maintained that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has not done much due to the activities of “cabal” in his government.

The fierce critic of the All Progressives Congress led government, said powerful persons have taken over the running of the country from Buhari.





Speaking with The Sun, Mohammed admonished Buhari to sit up and provide quality leadership to Nigerians in 2018.





The Northern elder also called on the president to rejig his cabinet in the coming year for effective leadership.





He said this will inject new life into governance and also help the president deliver on his promises.





According to Mohammed, “The economy is in tatters; Boko Haram is bouncing back, government can’t address fuel scarcity, everything is in bad shape.





“I want Mr. President to govern this country effectively. He is not in charge, a cabal is running things on his behalf.





“I would want President Buhari to fix his eyes on providing leadership and lessening the hardship in the country, instead of pursuing a re-election agenda.





“His government hasn’t done much in the last few years because of the activities of cabal in his government.”