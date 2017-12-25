Akin Osuntokun, a former Political Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, has given reasons why ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar may not defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2019.

Osuntokun, a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, said though the Waziri of Adamawa has the financial strength and connection, North will vote Buhari because they are opposed to restructuring of the country.





Speaking with Vanguard, the former Presidential aide observed that “game changers” like the All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Bola Tinubu and Obasanjo do not see Abubakar as a “potential president.”





He said, “The Muslim North does not support restructuring. They will oppose Atiku on account of that.





“Realistically, Atiku has the wherewithal financially and viable network to competitively vie for the presidency but if it comes down to a choice being between him and President Buhari, I think the president will carry the day.





“However, his coming to the PDP is an asset. The party will need the additional strength it brings in terms of financial and structural support.





“It does not mean he will emerge as the candidate of the party but he is a potential candidate for the party. He still has to go through the rigours of party primaries.





“The greatest obstacle he has is that there are formidable stakeholders and game changers in the system such as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Buhari himself, etc, who cannot countenance him as a potential president.





“That is an albatross for him. How he is going to contend and grapple with that challenge remains to be seen. It is a big and formidable challenge.”