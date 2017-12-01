Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari is indebted to Nigerians for supporting its aspirations to assume leadership in 2015.He also restated Federal Government’s resolve to empower Nigerians if those in government resist the urge to steal the nation’s resources that can go round to serve general good of allOsinbajo said this in Osogbo at the flag-off of Government Enterprises and Empowerment Programme, GEEP.According to him, the ruling APC was in power because Nigerians, especially those on the streets, supported its aspirations to assume leadership.The Vice President said: “When I arrived here, I have seen for myself some products that should be supported by our administration. We worked so hard before getting here and we owe our being in government to Nigerians on the streets. They supported us and brought us here.“Our government will continue to work hard to support them by making available resources to boost their businesses. We will be prudent. Ours is a government that does not steal. On this trip, NAFDAC, SON, BOI, and CAC accompanied me.“Their officials will listen to complaints of business owners and try to deal with them immediately. Before we leave Osun state, all these agencies of government will open an office under one roof in Osun here. The office will attend to complaints from business owners and handle them.”In his remarks, Governor Rauf Aregbsola said for those ready to do business, there are abundant opportunities to create wealth and urged citizens of the state to key into GEEP to improve their businesses.Speaking earlier, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, and Cooperatives, Mr. Ismaila Adekunle Jayeoba-Alagbada said that the state government has mobilised and sensitised all stakeholders to ensure the success of the programme.