The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has exhibited great courage and patriotism in the conduct of the affairs of the Senate.In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, the Speaker extolled the leadership qualities of the Senate president, describing him as a totally committed patriot on the occasion of his 55th birthday on Tuesday.He said: “Since your emergence as the President of the Senate you have consistently demonstrated exceptional capacity, unwavering patriotism and abiding faith in the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria both in words and in action.”“The Senate under your distinguished leadership has been one that inspires hope for the citizens owing to your people oriented disposition.“Your sterling leadership mien is not unexpected, given your pedigree and antecedents as a former governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum. I am happy you brought those worthy qualities to bear in the discharge of your functions as the Senate President.“As you mark this great day, I wish to, on behalf of the entire members of the House of Representatives, convey to you our hearty and warm felicitation on this auspicious occasion of your 55th birthday. May God Almighty continue to uphold you in good health, wisdom and excellence.”