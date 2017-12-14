Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to elusive leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has called on the Federal Government to grant state pardon to Igbo youths and members of the group held in various prisons across the country.

He said the youths were arrested for exhibiting their constitutional rights of self-determination.





Ejiofor, in a letter to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, lamented that “hundreds of innocent and defenseless IPOB members who are mostly youths,” are languishing in different prisons in the South East states and Kuje Prison in Abuja which was based on “phantom, frivolous and cooked-up allegations”.





The counsel drew the attention of Malami to the fact that one of the alleged IPOB members, Bright Chimezie, has been in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, without trial.