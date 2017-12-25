Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed what Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte told them about Victor Moses during the Premier League barren draw with Everton on Saturday.Courtois revealed that Conte reminded the outfield players to pass the ball more often to the skillful lateral players, including Victor Moses.He told chelseafc.com, ”At half-time the manager said we don’t have to lose our patience, we were to move the balls to the side to try to get Willian and Pedro or Moses on the other side to have a one-v-one.”With a defender maybe have a dangerous shot or cross in the box. Everton changed their system second half, that changed the game as well, it was even harder to create chances.”We created some and we didn’t score so I am not happy with that but we have to keep on going.”Moses has made 99 appearances for Chelsea and is sure of his reaching a new milestone for the club before the end of 2017.The Blues will face Brighton on December 26 and Stoke City December 30 all at Stamford Bridge.