



Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has advised Manchester United and Manchester City to learn a thing or two from Sumo wrestlers, after Sunday’s derby clash at Old Trafford reportedly descended into a post-march fracas.

United manager, Jose Mourinho, was hit with an empty plastic bottle and had water squirted at him. He was also doused with milk from a flying carton, after he entered City’s dressing room, to demand the players show “more respect”.

Mourinho was confronted by goalkeeper Ederson, who made two terrific saves towards the end of the match and both men shouted at each other in Portuguese.

It is also understood that United players followed Mourinho into the corridor between dressing rooms, sparking the skirmishes. Some players tried to swing punches while police looked on in disbelief.

Pep Guardiola’s assistant, Mikel Arteta, reportedly received a cut to the head which left him bleeding.

Old Trafford security staff were forced to disperse the rumpus, as United players blamed their City counterparts for ‘rubbing their noses in defeat’ by ‘whooping and cheering’.

“I heard about that but I have not seen anything. They are part of the incidents that can happen in big derbies,” Wenger told a press conference on Tuesday.

“In the press, you build these things up like it is life or death and then something happens after and you are surprised.

“That’s part of the intensity of the importance of the game. Sometimes it can go a bit overboard.