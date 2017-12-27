Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has told his Manchester United counterpart, Jose Mourinho, that he has spent 21 years not being able to spend as much as his title rivals.Wenger was reacting to Mourinho’s comments that the £300m he has spent so far at Old Trafford, is still not enough to compete with Manchester City.When the Gunners boss was asked on Wednesday about the Portuguese remarks, he said: “I have been in that position for 21 years so I can’t start to complain now.“There have always been three or four teams richer than I am. I’ve learned to cope with that.“We deal with our own situation as well as we can.“Man City, Chelsea and Man United are all richer than us. Have to find ways to be successful.”