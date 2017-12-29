Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has assured that his administration would complete all the projects it has embarked upon before the end of his tenure in 2018.Governor Aregbesola said this while presenting the budget proposal of the year 2018 to the state House of Assembly on Thursday.The 2018 budget tagged “Budget of Enduring Legacy” was totaled N173,980,083,007.Aregbesola who listed the achievement of his administration in various sectors of the state also promised to continue to work towards the development of the state in the fast approaching new year.While reviewing the 2017 budget, the governor stated that his administration has done well in Agricultural developments, education, health, industrialization, finance, commerce, transportation, regional planning and environmental development among other sectors of the state.According to him, “The 2018 Budget being presented today is to consolidate all the various achievements we have recorded in the various sectors and sub-sectors of our economy in the last seven years and to leave an enduring legacy for the State in line with the policies and programmes of our Administration.“The draft Budget which is christened “Budget of Enduring Legacy” is anchored on the avowed commitment of the present administration to provide a conducive living environment for the people of the State.“The budget is equally targeted towards ensuring the completion of all the on-going projects as much as we can and with a view to bringing about continued improvement in the socio-economic well being of the people of the State of Osun.“Like the previous years’ budgets, the 2018 budget is in line with the Six-Point Integral Action Plan of our Administration; and has also been packaged towards ensuring achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the State of Osun in line with the national economic policy and international best practices.“In line with our vision, we are prepared to continue to save our people from avoidable deaths due to emergencies, poverty, and inadequate health facilities. Health, as we know, is wealth. We will ensure increased accessibility to qualitative health care services in all parts of the state by completion of all on-going projects.“Specifically, in 2018 fiscal year, Government will ensure that the renovations and upgrading of the nine State Hospitals in the State are fully completed.“In 2018, this administration will continue to provide essential drugs and medical consumables in all our hospitals at subsidized rate.“This Administration has taken a number of steps towards the realization of sustainable growth and development of commercial activities in the state.“Essentially, the focus of this administration on road projects in 2018 will be the completion of all on-going projects scattered across the State. If this feat is achieved in the New Year, we would have delivered on our promises to the good people of this State regarding road infrastructure in the State.“The Government of Osun will continue to avert flooding by engaging in the continued desiltation of major drains, flood awareness campaign as well as dredging major streams and rivers. Government will also ensure that all our obligations to our contractors are settled in the New Year.“The current issues we are facing with payment of salaries and allowances and other benefits of public servants are not our own making. Let me at this juncture, appreciate all the public servants in the State, including the teachers, for their support, cooperation and understanding, I want to assure you that the welfare of our workers is uppermost in the mind of this administration.“This effort will continue to be pursued vigorously within the limit of the resources available to this administration.” Aregbesola explained.The Governor therefore, appealed to the people of the state to continue to cooperate with the Government in the arduous task of remoulding the State of Osun into a better place, adding that the welfare of the people will continue to be accorded top priority attention by his administration.