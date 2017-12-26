Bishop of Abuja and Primate of all Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has urged the Buhari led Federal Government to solve the issue of shortage supply of electricity and inadequate health facilities in the country.

Okoh made this appeal on Monday during the Christmas Service at the Cathedral Church of Advent Life camp, Abuja.





The cleric believes tackling electricity and health in the nation would go a long way beyond 2018 to make the common man happy as they go about with their daily activities.





“Whatever the government can do to tackle the issue of electricity and medical is good news to the poor. In this Church alone, we have lost somebody to cancer.





“There is hardly any quarter that somebody does not die and that is after a huge amount of money has been spent in India. What lesson are we waiting for? We lost president Yar’adua; only God intervened in the case of President Muhammadu Buhari. Is this not enough lessons for us?





“Why can’t we have a kind of task force to train our manpower and bring the facilities here in Nigeria so that not only senior people can get cured or treatment but that ordinary people too will have access to it?





“Health and education facilities need attention. If we have them, it will be good news to the poor,” said Okoh.