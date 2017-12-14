The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the attack on the farmhouse of Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission said the attack would not make it lose focus in the fight against corruption.





A policeman was killed in the attack which occurred around 10pm on Tuesday.





“The property, a farmhouse located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja was attacked by unknown gunmen at about 10pm on December 12, 2017,” the statement read.





“The unidentified men murdered a police sergeant on duty. The incident was the second such attack on the same farmhouse.





“While the commission will not speculate on the motives for the attack or the sponsors, it wishes to state that the EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu will not be deterred in its mission of ridding Nigeria of corruption.”