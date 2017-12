The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the attack on the farmhouse of Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission said the attack would not make it lose focus in the fight against corruption.





A policeman was killed in the attack which occurred around 10pm on Tuesday.





“The property, a farmhouse located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja was attacked by unknown gunmen at about 10pm on December 12, 2017,” the statement read.





“The unidentified men murdered a police sergeant on duty. The incident was the second such attack on the same farmhouse.