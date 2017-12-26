 Watch Video: President Buhari’s Softer Side Exposed | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Here is the 55-minute documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari that describes his governance style and ‘softer side’, in the words of close aides and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.


Four ministers, Babatunde Raji Fashola, of works, housing and power ministry, Geoffrey Onyeama of foreign affairs, Emmanuel Enalemah, Trade and Industry, Audu Ogbeh, Agriculture were among the aides who shed some fresh insights into the persona of the president.

Three state governors, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Malam Nasir E-Rufai of Kaduna and Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state also made contributions.

There were also Femi Adesina, special adviser on media, Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, special assistant on diaspora affairs and others who offered vignettes never known or heard before about Buhari.

