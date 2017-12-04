Popular American TV show host Ellen DeGeneres sat down with Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga, and Ngozi Onwumere, members of the Nigerian Women's Bobsled team. They talked about their journey to becoming the first Nigerians to qualify for the Olympic Winter Games.Adigun alongside her brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga shared their inspiring story on America’s most popular show, Ellen Degeneres, on Monday.“In Nigeria right now, everybody is going absolutely nuts. You know the crazy thing about it is most people don’t really understand what bobsled is like, Adigun said.“They just know that the flag is raising high and they are excited. To be honest, that we are still learning how to do bobsled.”The ladies made history on November 15, in Calgary, Canada when they qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics.The tournament is scheduled to start from February 6 to 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang county, South Korea.