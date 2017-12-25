VOTE TO RATE PRESIDENT BUHARI'S PERFORMANCE IN 2017 8:31 AM CuteNaija 7 Hot, Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email As we wind up 2017, NigerianEye again wants your opinion about the all round performance of Mr President in this calendar year (2017) Below is the link where you can vote, and we have made it simple, two options GOOD or BAD? Share to:
GoodReplyDelete
What would you have said, ethnic bigotDelete
Can you please tell us how he has impacted on the lives of ordinary Nigerians in 2017?
We are spending Xmas tomorrow in filling stations, while the President and Minister of petroleum has failed again on another campaign promise.
Oh please! You are the ethnic bigot. Was there fuel crisis in Dec 2015 or Dec 2016? The discerning know what this is all about.Delete
GoodDelete
Terriblly BadReplyDelete
BadReplyDelete
Let his conscience judge him.ReplyDelete