 Video: Watch the moment musician Skibii stripped to his underwear on stage at a recent concert | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Video: Watch the moment musician Skibii stripped to his underwear on stage at a recent concert

1:00 PM 0
A+ A-
Related image
Musician Skibii, known for his infamous death publicity stunt, stripped to his underwear on stage while performing at a music concert recently organized by his former label, Five Star. Watch below:

A post shared by GoldMyne TV (@goldmynetv) on

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top