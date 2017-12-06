Musician Skibii, known for his infamous death publicity stunt, stripped to his underwear on stage while performing at a music concert recently organized by his former label, Five Star. Watch below:
Video: Watch the moment musician Skibii stripped to his underwear on stage at a recent concert
Musician Skibii, known for his infamous death publicity stunt, stripped to his underwear on stage while performing at a music concert recently organized by his former label, Five Star. Watch below:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.