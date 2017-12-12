 VIDEO: Should A Pastor Use A Private Jet And Live In Luxury? | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » VIDEO: Should A Pastor Use A Private Jet And Live In Luxury?

9:59 AM 0 ,
A+ A-


Trending now is the argument by the pastors that ownership of private jets is not a luxury as some claimed, but a necessity and an essential tool for their pastoral and public duties because evangelism, according to them, will be made easier and more efficient.

Recently, the American-based Warren Buffet and one of the world’s largest private jet manufacturers had punctured this line of argument when he said: “Everyone who says he needs a private jet to make important appointments is a liar. They need it for their ego.

 Name me one of them busier than I am who owns more US corporations than I do”. Buffet, who was once the richest man in the world, does not even own a jet as he often flies in commercial aircraft!

DaddyFreeze the Cool FM OAP and leader of the #freethesheeple nation speaks extensively on the issue.

Video Below...



Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top