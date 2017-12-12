Recently, the American-based Warren Buffet and one of the world’s largest private jet manufacturers had punctured this line of argument when he said: “Everyone who says he needs a private jet to make important appointments is a liar. They need it for their ego.
Name me one of them busier than I am who owns more US corporations than I do”. Buffet, who was once the richest man in the world, does not even own a jet as he often flies in commercial aircraft!
DaddyFreeze the Cool FM OAP and leader of the #freethesheeple nation speaks extensively on the issue.
Video Below...
