Senator Dino Melaye’s appearance in a new music video by Afro trap star, Kach, titled Dino has got Nigerians drooling mixed reactions on social media.


The senator, who had earlier posted a teaser of the video on his Instagram handle. His appearance which is first of its kind showed the senator alighting from a white convertible car with ‘legend’ inscribed on his t-shirt.

The music video is titled 'Dino' and the lyrics are centered on balling with 100 dollar bills and popping champagne bottles. Interestingly, the video which was shot in a luxurious house with expensive cars. Nigerians are not too pleased that a serving senator got involved in a video and reacted on twitter. 

Watch the video and see people's reaction below:

Son of Petroleum Minister, Uche Kachikwu, releases music video...and Dino Melaye made an appearance in it!

