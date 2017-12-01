





The singer was performing his latest song ‘Pour Me Water’ on Wednesday night when he slipped on stage in Manchester. Popular singer, Mr Eazi lost his balance and fell off the stage while performing during the Manchester, UK leg of ‘Life is Eazi’ tour on Wednesday.The singer was performing his latest song ‘Pour Me Water’ on Wednesday night when he slipped on stage in Manchester.



He however picked himself up and got back on his feet in no time.



In reaction, Mr. Eazi wrote on his Instagram page thus, “Last night was detty!! What a wow! Peep the Fall tho! Epic!!!! For a moment i thought i was gone o!



“My head was close to that barricade!! Thank God for my fans!!

Watch video below:





Mr Eazi joins Seyi Shay in the league of Nigerian celebrities that have lost their footing while onstage.





The singer — who has faced criticism for claiming he pioneered the infusion of Ghanaian lingos into Nigerian songs — recently released his new single, ‘Pour Me Water’.