Another set of 153 Nigerian migrants were repatriated from Libya aboard a Libyan chartered flight at about 9:15pm on Thursday.
Nigerian Government on Wednesday repatriated 242 migrants from Libya.
The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons [NCFRMI] and other Government Agencies were on ground to receive them and ensure that they were profiled and registered.
The migrants were given a stipend for transportation and taken to a hotel to spend the night before heading to their homes.
Watch the video of their arrival below..
Another set of 153 Nigerians were returned from Libya aboard a chartered flight at 9:15pm. . . The return was facilitated by the IOM funded by the European Union project. The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons [NCFRMI] and other Government Agencies were on ground to receive them and ensure that they were profiled and registered. . . They were given a stipend for transportation and taken to a hotel to spend the night before going to their final destination in the morning Cc @nikkilaoye
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.