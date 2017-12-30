Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, on Wednesday, stormed a drinking joint in the state to celebrate the yuletide with young men and women at the joint. His brother, Isaac, who shared a video of his visit online, wrote''Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, the Osokomole, Apesin Apagun - P'ote visited some DRINKING JOINT in Ado Ekiti, especially a popular bar along Adebayo road, Ado Ekiti yesterday, to celebrate Christmas with the guys and the ladies... it was all fun... Can your governor do this?''
VIDEO: Governor Fayose storms drinking joint in Ado-Ekiti to celebrate the yuletide with indigenes
