The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reacted to a viral video online of its Taraba patrol team in a fight with a Nigerian lady.

In the shocking video shared on Friday, a male FRSC officer was seen fighting with a woman along Jalingo-Wukari route in Taraba State.





In a reaction, Corps Public Education Officer,Bisi Kazeem, in a statement, said the woman provoked the team and rained insults after she was stopped for not using seat belt





However, Kazeem said an investigatory team had been set up as the affected personnel have been ordered to appear before the Federal Road Safety Corps Disciplinary Panel at Zone 3 Headquarters Yola, Adamawa to face charges of fighting and conduct unbecoming of Officers and gentlemen of the Corps.





The statement reads “The attention of the Management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to a trending video footage on social media, especially facebook and WhatsApp which shows members of the FRSC patrol team engaging in fight with a female driver and a passenger during a patrol duty along Jalingo-Wukari route in Taraba state..





“In line with the existing policy of the Corps on fighting involving its personnel on patrol, the Corps Marshal ordered preliminary investigation into the matter which revealed that the affected patrol team was from Taraba State Sector Command.





“That in the course of its patrol along the route, a female driver was sighted driving without wearing seat belt, upon which she was stopped for consolidation of the offence by a member of the patrol team.





“In the process, the offender flared up on the grounds that she was on seat belt; retorting and shouting on top of her voice with verbal insult on the arresting marshal who got provoked and retaliated verbally to the altercation.





“In the ensuing arguments, the front seat passenger who was also identified as mother to the offending driver, not only prompted her to physically attack the arresting marshal using her shoe, but joined in the attack, while the marshal fought back, though not in our character as an organisation that is very civil and disciplined.‎





“Members of the public are hereby informed that in view of the standing policy of the FRSC on issues of indiscipline among its personnel and vehemence with which the Corps Marshal holds issues of fighting involving its personnel on patrol duties, he has ordered full investigation into the matter to determine the background, the cause and culprits of the unfortunate incident.





“In addition, the Corps Marshal has directed that the affected personnel appear before the Federal Road Safety Corps Disciplinary Panel at Zone 3 Headquarters Yola, Adamawa state to face charges of fighting and conduct unbecoming of Officers and gentlemen of the Corps.





“FRSC Management regrets the embarrassment caused by the ugly incident to members of the public and strategic stakeholders of the Corps whose supports have led to the high level disciplinary standards the Corps has been known for over the years.”





See Video: