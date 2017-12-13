Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday reacted to reports of youths attacking ex-Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Sharing a video of the attack, the former Minister recalled how Sheriff once threatened to “deal with him.”





In a post on his Facebook page, the former Minister wrote: “Behold Ali Modu Sheriff, the man who said that he would ‘deal with FFK’, attacked and mobbed by his own people!”





Fani-Kayode, a known critic of Sheriff had in July lambasted the former Borno State Governor over his role in the recent crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Following the Supreme Court ruling which sacked him as the National Chairman of PDP, the former Minister had said “shame on Sheriff”, PDP is back in the right hands.





Watch video below: