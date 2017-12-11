Earlier today, the son of Pastor Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Church Christian God, Leke Adeboye called out OAP Daddy Freeze.

He personally thanked the OAP – as according to him, the OAP’s controversies against the church have caused increase in certain areas of the church, even tithe!





Leke wrote:





There has been a 33% increase in the number of people viewing RCCG events, Increase in the amount of people paying their correct tithes, Increase in the number of persons visiting the personal website of EAADEBOYE.COM and sending him Emails and the amount of persons watching all messages from start to finish on any pentecosatal live events has increased SO I PERSONALLY WANT TO SAY THANK YOU @DADDYFREEZE



Daddy Freeze is termed the father of #FreeTheSheeple movement and he has made it a point of duty to educate Nigerians on many things that is going wrong in the ways Nigerian pastors teachers the bible to their congregations especially in the area of tithing.





One of the Churches usually attacked by media personality is the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The OAP has now responded to the message via the video. He congratulated Leke on the expansion of their family business and believes he will surely inherit a blue chip company in future.





Watch video below:



