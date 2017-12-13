Popular musician-turned-activist, Chukwuemeka Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy, has blasted Nigerian youths for contributing to the many problems confronting Nigeria as a nation.

The convener of OurMumuDonDo movement questioned why Nigerians, especially the youths were queuing behind presidential candidates like Buhari and Atiku when they are intelligent and educated persons like Akinwumi Adesina, Donald Duke, Chukwuma Soludo in the country.





In a video shared on his Instagram page, the maverick singer said “Our Mumu no get part two.





“How can a country that have intelligent people like Akinwumi ADesina, Mohammed Bankidi,Aliko Dangote, Tony elemelu, Donald Duke, Chukwuma Soludo< Okonji Iweala





“With the numbers of Nigerians that have brains, intelligent and smart Nigerians across the globe, all political equations have to offer us is Buhari and Atiku





“Abi we should add Wike and his fans ‘kidnappers’ to the list









“Are you people crazy or I’m the crazy one?





“Yeye useless youths dulling, busy and analyzing Arsenal and Chelsea matches..Tufiakwa!





Watch video below: