President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday described the reception accorded him by residents of Kano as, “overwhelming.”

Buhari’s remark was disclosed by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his Twitter handle.





Ahmad quoted Buhari as saying, “Though I haven’t expected anything less, I was overwhelmed by the reception I received from Kano people this morning (Wednesday).”





Buhari, who is making his first visit to Kano State since his election in 2015, paid homage to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.





From Sanusi’s palace, Buhari visited the Kurmawa Prison, “to see the state of Nigerian prisons himself,” Ahmad said.





