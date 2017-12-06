Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy movement, says President Muhammadu Buhari has no business seeking re-election in 2019.

Yesufu said Buhari failed in his “handling of Boko Haram, the Chibok girls, the Libya girls and other issues in the country.”





She accused the President of playing politics with the issue of the rescued Chibok girls and said he has failed if all the girls are not brought back.





In a video, the BBOG Co-convener described Buhari as clues about governance.





She said, “President Buhari is failing, he is clueless, things are happening in his government that he does not seem to have a clue about.





“It’s not a privilege for Chibok Girls to be rescued. 2014, 2015 the President was shouting Chibok Girls, Chibok Girls, Chibok Girls during elections. So if Chibok Girls were good enough for election, Chibok Girls are good enough for rescue.





“A girl that has gone through so much hell in the hands of terrorists is now saying it would have been better she’d stayed with terrorists. That says a lot.





“He should take whatever remains of the ‘so called’ integrity that he has & go home with it. Right now, he has failed. Being the President is more than walking upright and wearing starched white Agbada”.





