President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday departed the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport for Paris, France.

Buhari is scheduled to participate alongside over 50 world leaders in One Planet Summit in Paris.





The President's Personal Assistant on New Media, Amad Basir announced Buhari's departure via his Twitter handle.





Ahmad wrote: "President @MBuhari departs Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano for Paris to participate alongside over 50 world leaders in the One Planet Summit. #PMBinParis."





The Presidency had on Sunday disclosed that Buhari would leave the country for the One Planet Summit in Paris, France, today.





