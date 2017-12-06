President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Kano State on a state official visit.
“The Eagles One just landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. A historic visit,” Ahmad wrote.
Buhari is expected to commission some projects in the state during the visit.
WATCH VIDEO HERE:
The Eagles One just landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. A historic visit. #PMBinKano pic.twitter.com/tWYc6CkyuH— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 6, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.