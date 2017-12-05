 VIDEO: Bobrisky was a bad boss, he didn't pay me for 6 months - Jacob his gateman cries out | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » VIDEO: Bobrisky was a bad boss, he didn't pay me for 6 months - Jacob his gateman cries out

7:44 PM 0 ,
A+ A-


Arguably the most popular gateman in Lagos, Jacob has come out to reveal that his former boss, popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky was a bad boss.

This is coming after Jacob absconded last week, ending months of the social media 'close gate-man and oga relationship'

Jacob also accused Bobrisky of taking the money and gifts that was given to him, he also solicited for help from Nigerians.

Watch video below...


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top