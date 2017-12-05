Arguably the most popular gateman in Lagos, Jacob has come out to reveal that his former boss, popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky was a bad boss.
This is coming after Jacob absconded last week, ending months of the social media 'close gate-man and oga relationship'
Jacob also accused Bobrisky of taking the money and gifts that was given to him, he also solicited for help from Nigerians.
Watch video below...
