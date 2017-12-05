Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has replied Nigerians that criticise Pastors that go about with Bodyguards.

While preaching in church recently, the clergyman said that when Jesus Christ was alive, he was surrounded by bodyguards who were armed to protect him from danger.

“I have observed that people who are attacking men of God can’t stand to be attacked. You speak against them, they will insult you, they will block you. The men of God they are attacking are not even answering. They are ignoring them. I do not support when pastors begin to place curses on people because they are expressing their personal belief and opinions. Jesus Christ had 12 disciples and they were following him everywhere. Peter took a sword and cut-off somebody’s ear and Jesus told him to sheath his sword meaning that as they were following Jesus they were armed. Today, if a man of God has policemen around him, they will criticise him” he said





Watch video below:



