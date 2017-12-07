Three months after losing her 15-year-old son, Nollywood actress turned evangelist Eucharia Anunobi has penned a heartfelt tribute.

Raymond Ekwu suffered from sickle cell anemia from birth. He died from complications associated with the disease on Tuesday, August 22.





The grieving mother has spoken for the first time since losing him. She took Instagram on Thursday to eulogise him.





“22nd August 2017 was the day God’s precious child and son, the amazing blessing God blessed me with, that made me be a mother, travelled out of this earth,” she wrote.





“5th September 2017 was the day his fleshly remains were committed to mother earth.





“5th December 2017 was the day it cumulated three months of my mourning him, for the purposes of observing rites of culture/tradition.





“Raymond Joshua Chimaobi Chimnonso Ekwu, your mummy is absolutely distraught without you still.





“Our home is so silent now without you. Every time I still peep into your room to see if you’re there.





“When I drive back home, I long to see your smiling face radiating that joy of seeing me back. Cooking has lost its joy because you’re not there to ask all those questions: mummy what are you cooking now? What’s that? Why do you put that? Mummy please can I stir the contents of what you’re cooking? Can I get a piece of meat?





“No more will I hear you say: mummy my sleep mode is not activated yet when I say: Chimnonso go to sleep right now! No one to ask me: mummy how come am getting pimples on my face and you don’t have? And I have to answer: Joshua, you’re in your puberty years and becoming a young man? Aaaaah my son, my baby, the most considerate child, my six feet four inches (6ft, 4 inches tall) adorable giant, I miss you.





“Be that as it may, I want to use this medium to wholeheartedly appreciate God, the eternal rock of ages, the all-knowing emperor of the universe, the pillar of my life, for it all.”





Anunobi and her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2002 had Raymond before going their separate ways.