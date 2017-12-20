 UPDATE: New PDP faction emerges, opens secretariat in Abuja (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
UPDATE: New PDP faction emerges, opens secretariat in Abuja (PHOTOS)

A new faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday opened a new secretariat for the party in Asokoro District of Abuja.
The PDP duly recognized national secretariat is located at Wuse, Zone 5, Abuja.
The faction was reportedly formed by a group of five men namely – Prince Obi Nwosu, Alhaji Hassan Adamu, Chief Olusola Akindele, Chief Godwin Duru and Franklyne Edede.

The men are believed to be loyalists of one of the chairmanship aspirants in the party’s national convention held on December 9.
Nwosu, who is the leader of the group, told journalists that the process leading to the emergence of the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) was fraught with illegality and abuse of electoral process.

The slogan of the new group is “Fresh PDP, PDP First.”


