And we are five minutes away from knowing the fate of the big guns of the league. Who will your favourite team face in the round of 16 of UCL? Stay with us...
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks for joining our live coverage of the draw!
- FC Bayern Munich out last for the runners-up...
They face Besiktas.
- Chelsea out next...
They've got FC Barcelona!
- Reigning champions Real Madrid out next...
They face PSG!
- Sevilla out of the pot now...
They've got Manchester United!
-Basel vs Manchester City
- Porto are drawn out next...
They'll play Liverpool!
- Juventus out first!
They'll play Tottenham Hotspur!
- Xabi Alonso has taken to the stage. Assume he'll be the man with his hand in the balls.
- We've just been shown a highlights reel of some of the action from the group stages and are now minutes away from the draw beginning!
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.