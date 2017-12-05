Manchester United were one of four clubs to secure qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League in the final round of group games on Tuesday.
United beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 and finish top of Group A, while Swiss champions Basel won 2-0 away at Benfica to join them in going through.
Italian champions Juventus qualified from Group D after a 2-0 victory against Olympiakos in Greece, and Roma are through from Group C thanks to a 1-0 win at home to Qarabag.
UEFA Champions League results:
At Lisbon, Portugal
Benfica (POR) 0 Basel (SUI) 2
At Manchester, England
Manchester United (ENG) 2 CSKA Moscow (RUS) 1
At Glasgow, Scotland
Celtic (SCO) 0 Anderlecht (BEL) 1
At Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) 3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1
At London, England
Chelsea (ENG) 1 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1
At Rome, Italy
Roma (ITA) 1 Qarabag (AZE) 0
At Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona (ESP) 2 Sporting Lisbon (POR) 0
At Piraeus, Greece
Olympiakos (GRE) 0 Juventus (ITA) 2
