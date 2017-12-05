Manchester United were one of four clubs to secure qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League in the final round of group games on Tuesday.United beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 and finish top of Group A, while Swiss champions Basel won 2-0 away at Benfica to join them in going through.Italian champions Juventus qualified from Group D after a 2-0 victory against Olympiakos in Greece, and Roma are through from Group C thanks to a 1-0 win at home to Qarabag.At Lisbon, PortugalBenfica (POR) 0 Basel (SUI) 2At Manchester, EnglandManchester United (ENG) 2 CSKA Moscow (RUS) 1At Glasgow, ScotlandCeltic (SCO) 0 Anderlecht (BEL) 1At Munich, GermanyBayern Munich (GER) 3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1At London, EnglandChelsea (ENG) 1 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1At Rome, ItalyRoma (ITA) 1 Qarabag (AZE) 0At Barcelona, SpainBarcelona (ESP) 2 Sporting Lisbon (POR) 0At Piraeus, GreeceOlympiakos (GRE) 0 Juventus (ITA) 2