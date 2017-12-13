Two Nigerian teachers have been nominated for the 2018 global teacher prize.
The prize, put together by Varkey Foundation, comes with a monetary award of $1 million.
Ayodele Odeogbola teaches at Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun state while Itodo Anthony works at Gateway Excel College Otukpa, Benue state.
Both are among the 50 shortlisted teachers from across the world.
Conceived in 2013, the prize was set up “to recognize one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society”.
The top 50 were shortlisted from over 30,000 nominations and applications from 173 countries from around the world
Varkey Foundation will announce the winner at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai on March 18, 2018.
Here are the top 50 teachers shortlisted:
1. GermánAlberto Soto, Escuela Técnica Fray Luis Beltrán, Argentina
2. Silvana Andrea Carnicero Sanguinetti, Escuela Técnica Nº 33, Argentina
3. Sarah Mathews, Brisbane Bayside State College, Australia
4. Eddie Woo, Cherrybrook Technology High School, Australia
5. Wilbur Klein, Tjuntjuntjara Remote Community School, Australia
6. Koen Timmers, CVO De Verdieping, – Zelfstudie.be online school, Belgium
7. Diego Mahfouz Faria Lima, Escola Municipal Darcy Ribeiro, Brasil
8. Rubens Ferronato, State School Dom Pedro II, Brazil
9. Joe Grabowski, St. John Catholic School, Canada
10. Marcela Lissette Henríquez Aravena, Liceo Polivalente Carlos Montané Castro, Chile
11. Jhon Alexander Echeverri Acosta, El Salado Educational Institution, Colombia
12. Luis Miguel Bermudez Gutierrez, Colegio Gerardo Paredes IED, Colombia
13. Carlos Enrique Sánchez Santamaria, Instituto Técnico Industrial San Juan Bosco, Colombia
14. Jukka Sinnemäki, Jyväskylä Christian School, Finland
15. Patrick Saoula, Collège les Bréguières, France
16. Sitsofe Enyonam Anku, Meagasa Mathematics Academy, Ghana
17. Pradeep Negi, Govt. Inter College BHEL, India
18. Ahmad Riza Wahono, Madrasah Technonatura, Indonesia
19. Dongmei Yang, Xing’an League Wulanhaote Ninth Middle School, Inner Mongolia
20. Lorella Carimali, Liceo Scientifico Statale Vittorio Veneto, Italy
21. Mio Horio, Shiga Prefectural Maibara Senior High School, Japan
22. Samar Naazal, Female Irbid Preparatory City / UNWRA, Jordan
23. Abdikadir Ismail, Mwangaza Muslim Mixed Day School, Kenya
24. Hiba Ballout, Saint George Schools, Lebanon
25. K.A. RAZHIYAH, Panji Secondary School Kota Bharu, Malaysia
26. Binod Shahi , Shree Yanger Gumba Primary School, Nepal
27. Ayodele Odeogbola, Abeokuta Grammar School, Nigeria
28. Itodo Anthony, Gateway Excel College Otukpa, Nigeria
29. Barbara Anna Zielonka, Nannestad High School , Norway
30. Jesus Insilada, Alcarde Gustilo Memorial National High School, Philippines
31. Ryan Homan, San Jose Elementary School Donsol West District, Philippines
32. Nataliia Kiseleva, State educational establishment “School 1409”, Russia
33. Željana Radojičić-Lukić, Elementary school “Milan Rakić” Mionica, Serbia
34. Wendy Horn, Protea Heights Academy, South Africa
35. Marjorie Brown, Roedean School, South Africa
36. Xuxo Ruiz Dominguez, Ceip San Sebastián, Spain
37. Hamadony Muzafarov “Dunyoi Donish” Tajikistan
38. Nurten Akkuş, Ayvacık Pre-School, Turkey
39. Catherine Nakabugo, St.Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School, Uganda
40. Andria Zafirakou, Alperton Community School, United Kingdom
41. Rebecca Cramer, Reach Academy Feltham, United Kingdom
42. Eartha Pond, The Crest Academy, United Kingdom
43. Tuesday Humby, Ormiston Chadwick, United Kingdom
44. Glenn Lee, Waialua High & Intermediate School, United States
45. Keith Hancock, Tesoro High School , United States
46. Joseph Underwood, Miami Senior High, United States
47. Melissa Collins, John P. Freeman Optional School, United States
48. Akash Patel, Thomas J. Rusk Middle School, United States
49. Melinda Wilson, Curie Metropolitan High School for the Performing & Technical Arts, United States
50. Nam Thanh, Vinschool, Vietnam
