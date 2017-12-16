Amasa Firdaus, a law graduate who wasn’t called to the Nigerian bar for refusing to remove her hijab, has ignited a debate on social media.

Firdaus was reportedly denied entry into the hall at a ceremony which took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on December 12.





She had refused to remove her hijab, insisting on wearing the wig over the veil, which is said to violate the dress code set by the law school.





The hijab is a covering prescribed by Islam to be worn by Muslim women.





Firdaus had described the action of the law school as “a violation of her rights”.





Meanwhile, AB Mahmoud, president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), says the controversy surrounding Amasa’s use of hijab is needles.





Mahmoud posted a picture of his daughter in hijab, on the day she was called to the New York bar.





He said the issue will be addressed.





“My Daughter Zubaida Mahmoud at the ceremony admitting her to the New York Bar earlier this year…the controversy here on Hijab is needless,” the tweet read.





“UK based Nigerian lawyer recognized for promoting diversity in the legal profession. The NBA will embrace diversity and tolerance in the Nigerian legal profession. The Hijab issue will be addressed.”





My Daughter Zubaida Mahmoud at the ceremony admitting her to the New York Bar earlier this year...the controversy here on Hijab is needless. pic.twitter.com/adgWlTGSGC December 15, 2017

UK based Nigerian lawyer recognized for promoting diversity in the legal profession. The NBA will embrace diversity and tolerance in the Nigerian legal profession. The Hijab issue will be addressed. pic.twitter.com/shNQG5m6Cd December 15, 2017 NIGERIANS REACT

While Mahmoud, at the helm of the law, has made known his stance, many Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms to air their view on the controversial issue, with some for and others against Firdaus’s stand.

While some backed their arguments with the law, others contributed to the argument based on emotions and sentiments.

Some commenters shared pictures of female lawyers in hijab and even those in other professions, arguing that the veil does not hinder their ability to do their jobs.

Ogundiran Teslin, a law student who was called to bar on Wednesday in Abuja, said hijabs are frowned upon and that the subject is aware of it.

Writing on his Facebook page, Teslin said he “see[s] no reason why the lady couldn’t remove her Hijab for 3 hours or less. She knew the rules of the school, she just decided to challenge it in the wrong manner”.





This Hijab issue is so funny, you spent 5 years in the University studying "THE LAW" went to "LAW SCHOOL" for a year to know "THE LAW" .



Then on the D day you decided to break "THE LAW"?



You played yourself.

In everything, get wisdom. — Henny (@_MsHenny_) December 14, 2017

Even athletes wear hijab now, and these are people who have a reason not to. How does hijab, especially of small size, affect a lawyer's professional engagements? Why can't we think beyond sentiments, beyond Britain, beyond colonialism, beyond imperialism, beyond our self-hate? pic.twitter.com/5WtjwI7Ebp December 15, 2017

I have no opinion on the hijab issue.



My only contribution is that Nigerian lawyers should get rid of those silly 18th Century vintage pantomime wigs.



I mean, the temperature in Lagos is like 30 degrees Celsius and we are bothered about some silly colonial relic. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) December 15, 2017

On this Hijab 🧕 issue, I’m not into law & I don’t know if it is constitutional or not; but



If she is allowed, will Celestians be allowed to be without shoes?



Will traditionalists be allowed to paint their faces?



Will “nudists” be allowed to come naked?



Yea, I am a Muslim. — Olayinka Ahmed (@GalacticoHD) December 15, 2017

I don't get, why's almost everybody on my TL talking about this hijab girl issue? She didn't take off her hijab, she wasn't called, who lose? 🤷‍♂

How can you even study LAW for 6 YEARS & still not know the rules? Give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar. She will be alright. 😌 — David A. Damilola 🇳🇬 (@IamDamilosky) December 15, 2017

Loool, People think it's only Deeper life christains that have issues with the NYSC khaki trousers. Muslims have issues with it as well, but we've found a way around it by making the trousers baggy,and trying to have our hijab cover the bosom to extent. — Pretty Leemah (@harleyma_) December 15, 2017

In an interview with Premiumtimes, Firadau said there is no law prohibiting Female Muslim lawyers from wearing Hijab to the Call to Bar ceremony. According to Firadau, she is determined to pave the way for Female Muslims to be allowed to wear Hijab to the ceremony. In an interview with Premiumtimes, Firadau said there is no law prohibiting Female Muslim lawyers from wearing Hijab to the Call to Bar ceremony. According to Firadau, she is determined to pave the way for Female Muslims to be allowed to wear Hijab to the ceremony.





“There is nothing like that (laws preventing the use of Hijab). When you ask them too, they tell you it is convention; that that is how it is done and it has to remain like that.”





Amasa says wants to change the narrative and give Muslim sisters the right to express their constitutional rights as enshrined in the constitution.





“I knew that was what was going to happen. My demand is that Hijab should be approved,” she said.





Firadau's younger sister, Tawakaa, who was also called to bar on the said day, called on Nigerians to support her sister's cause which she says is not illegal.





“All we are clamoring for is to allow hijab in legal profession because it is our right,” she said





While people are voicing their opinions, Gbadamosi Abdul-Qayyum, a Facebook user, is waiting for Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, to air his view. While people are voicing their opinions, Gbadamosi Abdul-Qayyum, a Facebook user, is waiting for Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, to air his view.

After all said and done, it begs the question; will Firdau’s ‘rebellion’ usher in a new era for Nigerian female Muslim lawyers or will more Firdaus spring up in subsequent years? The Nigerian Law School, is yet to react to the controversy.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @Stef_23rd, says he was at the Call to Bar ceremony on Wednesday. He said himself, other guests and lawyers begged Firdaus to remove her Hijab so she can be called but she refused and instead resorted to insulting them. See his tweets below: